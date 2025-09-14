Congress backed Pak-trained terrorists, shielded infiltrators in Assam: PM in Darrang

Guwahati, Sept 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the party sided with terrorists groomed by Pakistan instead of standing with the Indian Army.

Addressing a public meeting at Mangaldoi in Assam’s Darrang district, Modi accused the Congress of shielding infiltrators and anti-national elements.

"The Congress, instead of supporting the Indian Army, backs terrorists groomed by Pakistan. It protects infiltrators and anti-national forces," he alleged, adding that the BJP would never allow infiltrators to grab land or alter the region’s demography.

The Prime Minister praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for “evicting infiltrators from encroached land and ensuring that farmers can now cultivate on these plots.”

Modi also targeted the Congress over its development record in Assam, claiming that the party, despite ruling the state for decades, built “only three bridges” over the Brahmaputra.

“In the last 10 years, our government has completed six new bridges. This shows the difference between their negligence and our commitment to connectivity and development,” he said.

Invoking history, the Prime Minister alleged that the wounds inflicted on Assam and the Northeast by the policies of Jawaharlal Nehru during the 1962 Chinese aggression “are yet to heal.”

He accused the then Congress leadership of leaving the region to fend for itself when Chinese troops advanced, calling it a “betrayal.”

Lauding the BJP-led “double-engine government” in Assam, Modi said its policies have spurred rapid economic growth and strengthened connectivity in the state.





With inputs from PTI