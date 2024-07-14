Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha

Guwahati, July 14: The Congress party named Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat Constituency Gaurav Gogoi as the Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, with MPs Manickam Tagore and Md. Jawaid appointed as Whips and Kodikunnil Suresh as the Chief Whip.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal announced that Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of these appointments.

Venugopal confirmed these developments in a post via X.



