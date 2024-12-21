Congress appeals for compassionate aid for family of Mridul Islam, writes to CM

Guwahati, Dec 21: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking support for the family of Mridul Islam, the Congress leader and advocate who died during the "Raj Bhavan Chalo" protest march on December 18.

In the letter, APCC president Bupen Borah condemned the incident and called on the state government to provide support to the grieving family. "Regardless of political differences, the death of a political worker in the service of democracy at the hands of state machinery is a matter of great tragedy," Borah wrote in the letter.

Highlighting that Islam left behind an unemployed widow and two young children, Borah wrote, “Therefore, on compassionate grounds, I request you to grant a suitable government job to Smt. Hamida Parbin, in her home district of Kamrup (Rural), as per her qualifications.”

Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have already reached out to Islam’s wife, assuring her of assistance and their commitment to taking appropriate action regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

Islam died during a protest organised by the APCC against certain issues on December 18. Thousands of protesters participated in the march, which witnessed the use of tear gas by police, resulting in injuries to several individuals, including journalists.

In response to Islam’s death, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah clarified that he had been unwell before the protest and did not sustain any injuries during the demonstration.

A post-mortem report confirmed that Islam died from “coronary insufficiency” and noted that he had pre-existing heart conditions, including blocked coronary arteries. The report also mentioned that Islam had chronic pneumonia, which worsened his health.

As investigations continue, the APCC has called for further support for Islam’s family and urged authorities to address the concerns raised regarding his tragic death during the protest.





