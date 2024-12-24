Congress' Ambedkar Samman Yatra halted in Dispur over lack of permission

Guwahati, Dec 24: The Congress' Ambedkar Samman Yatra was blocked at the Manabendra Sarma Complex in Dispur on Tuesday, as it was denied permission by the state administration.

The rally, which had been planned to highlight Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's contributions to Indian democracy and society, reportedly did not receive the necessary approval from the authorities.

In response, five members of the Kamrup Mahanagar District Congress Committee, led by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, visited the DC Kamrup (M)’s office to submit a memorandum.

Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, expressed their discontent with the decision. "The Chief Minister didn’t grant us permission for the peaceful rally because he is afraid that the Congress is becoming strong," Gogoi said.

He also asked the Chief Minister why he is so afraid. “He is so fearful that his administration killed our party worker with tear gas during a rally,” he alleged.

Gogoi's remarks refer to the violent clashes that erupted earlier on Congress’ “Raj Bhavan Chalo” rally on December 18.

Meanwhile, Dispur resembled a fortified zone as the administration took significant security measures to prevent any disturbances. Several contingents of security forces, including women personnel, CRPF, and state police, were deployed across the area.

The Secretariat was heavily guarded, with buses filled with security forces stationed strategically. Tear gas guns, water cannons, and Vajra vehicles were also on standby in case of any untoward incidents.

Earlier, the administration had imposed Section 163 of the newly enforced BNS, creating a 1-kilometre radius restriction around the Dispur Secretariat to prevent gatherings of more than five people. The move was made in an attempt to maintain law and order in the area.

On December 23, the Congress had questioned whether the Chief Minister understood the distinction between a rally and a protest.

"We have sought permission from the Chief Minister, but maybe he got confused between a rally and a protest. We will hold a rally tomorrow and will clarify the nature of the event. We hope for his cooperation," Gogoi had told the press the previous day.