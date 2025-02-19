Congress alleges govt of using APSC report to divert attention from Umrangso crisis

Guwahati, Feb. 19: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of using the Biplab Sarma Commission report on former APSC Chairman Rakesh Paul’s irregularities as a distraction from pressing issues, including the Umrangso coal mine crisis.

Speaking at a press meet, Borah questioned the timing of the report’s release, stating that it was deliberately highlighted a year before the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

“The report was supposed to be released three years ago. Now, just one page is being highlighted while crucial matters like the Umrangso crisis are being buried,” he said.

Referring to the coal mine tragedy, Borah alleged that authorities have failed to provide answers regarding the missing miners.

“When one miner was rescued alive, he claimed that 24-25 others were still trapped. Today, he is nowhere to be found. Four have been rescued, but the rest are likely dead, and their families have not even received their bodies. Why is nobody questioning Debolal Garlosa and his wife?” he asked.

Borah further criticised the selective focus on a single page of the 900-page report, claiming it was an attempt to vilify former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

“Nobody has read the entire report, yet one news channel is only highlighting page 502, which mentions Tarun Gogoi. What about pages 1-501 or 503-900?” he questioned.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister played a role in Rakesh Paul’s appointment as APSC chairman.

“Three ministers were responsible for his appointment, and all three are now in the BJP—one is the Chief Minister, another is the Finance Minister, and the third is Gautam Ray,” he alleged.

Training guns at the Chief Minister, Borah remarked, “Sarma was once closely associated with Bhrigu Phukan, then Prafulla Mahanta, Hiteswar Saikia, Tarun Gogoi, and later Sarbananda Sonowal. When he was in Congress, he condemned Gujarat for the bloodshed of Muslims. Today, there is no bigger Modi loyalist than him.”