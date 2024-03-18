‘Congress, AIUDF candidates will join BJP post LS polls,’ Himanta Biswa Sarma

Karimganj, Mar 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidates won't get any benefit from voting as they will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the general election.

Addressing a party workers meeting at the Karimganj district library auditorium, Sarma said, “Leaders of Opposition and MLAs have good relations with me. The BJP is fighting this election for secularism, social justice, and upliftment of the poor and oppressed classes, not against the Congress and AIUDF, as all opposition leaders and MLAs are in close relations with me.”

The chief minister asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power for a third consecutive term after the general election. Sarma said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) and the country's only candidate for the post of prime minister is Modi.

“Narendra Modi will become prime minister again with the blessings of the people. Everyone is excited to fulfil the pledge for ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar',” he said.

The CM called Assam a “valley of peace and development”, asserting that all phases of the general elections in the state will be held smoothly.

The state government will carry out its responsibility in this great festival of democracy, he said, stressing that people and their mandate are supreme.

“It is the people who form the government and hand over leadership to dedicated hands for the country's progress,” he said.

“Our party workers are ready at all booths in Assam to clean-sweep the LS polls,” he said, asserting that they will ensure maximum voter participation.

Thousands of BJP workers from Karimganj and Hailakandi districts were present at the gathering. Subrata Bhattacharjee Karimganj district president, Swapan Bhattacharjee Hailakandi district President, Krishnendu Paul MLA, Bijay Malakar MLA, Mission Ranjan Das ASTC chairman, ex-MLA Kishore Nath, MLA Koushik Rai, Kanad Purkayastha were present, among others.