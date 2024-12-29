Congress accuses CM Sarma of violating state mourning during Manmohan Singh's funeral

Guwahati, Dec 29: At a time when a war of words has erupted between the BJP-led Centre and the Opposition Congress over former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's last rites at Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat, Assam Congress has taken aim at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly violating the decision to observe a seven-day mourning in the state.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, questioned the Chief Minister’s actions in organising government welfare distribution programmes in several parts of the state during this period.

“The Government of Assam, including its officials, was found organising and celebrating scheme launches and programmes while the funeral of late Dr. Manmohan Singh was taking place and you were attending it. Instead of observing a state mourning, the Government of Assam acted as if it was business as usual,” the letter read.

Disapproving of the Chief Minister's alleged "violation" of the seven-day mourning directive, Saikia added that the act was "disheartening and disrespectful”.

He further questioned, "At a time when PM Modi was also attending the former Prime Minister’s funeral, we witnessed government programmes being conducted in the state. Why could these programmes not be postponed for just one day?"

Saikia also pointed out that other states had postponed their government programmes to mourn the departed soul.

“Even Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar postponed their government programmes for a week, but our Chief Minister didn’t show the due respect towards the former PM, and that is saddening,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the nation paid its final respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailed as the architect of India’s economic transformation, with a state funeral in New Delhi.

The solemn ceremony was marked by full state honours, including a 21-gun salute to the man who had guided India through some of its most challenging economic crises.
































