Congress accuses CM of delaying Panchayat polls amidst Umrangso coal mine crisis

Guwahati/ Biswanath, Jan. 11: Making some serious allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, the Congress accused him of deliberately delaying Panchayat polls as his government faces backlash over the coal mine crisis in Umrangso, Dima Hasao.

Adding a political dimension to the crisis, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah alleged that the Chief Minister’s reluctance to conduct the polls stems from a fear of losing if they were held now.

Criticising Sarma, Borah questioned why the Chief Minister felt the need to comment on a sub-judice matter.

“When the matter is sub-judice and awaiting the Court’s judgment, the Chief Minister announced yesterday his decision to postpone the elections to a later date. This clearly indicates his unwillingness to hold the elections. Why? Because approximately 20-25 lifeless bodies lie in a coal mine in Umrangso due to illegal coal mining. Public anger is mounting, and the Chief Minister knows the BJP has lost its grip on the people,” Borah said.

The Gauhati High Court, hearing writ petitions on December 20, had directed the Assam State Election Commission not to issue any notification regarding the Panchayat elections without prior court approval.

On Friday, the Chief Minister stated that the Panchayat polls could be held in February if the High Court’s judgement on the petitions was made available by midnight; otherwise, the polls would be “delayed until after school board exams starting February 14”.

Borah further accused the Chief Minister of being party to the proceeds of the illegal coal mining in the state. Citing FIRs filed against North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Garlosa and his wife Kanika Hojai, Borah alleged, “The Chief Minister, through a Minister in his Cabinet, is receiving proceeds from illegal coal mining. He knows everything but cannot act. If Garlosa and his wife are arrested, they will expose everyone involved in the syndicate.”

Adding to the criticism, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi blamed the delay in Panchayat elections on a flawed delimitation process.

“The delimitation process in Assam is not for the benefit of the people but to serve the BJP’s personal interests. Their actions have disrupted the delimitation of constituencies, causing the government to fail in holding the Panchayat polls,” Gogoi said.