Congress accuses Assam CM of election code violation over project announcements in Behali

Guwahati, Nov 12: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Monday accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of violating the model code of conduct while campaigning for the November 13 by-election to the Behali Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

Saikia has sent a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Election Commissioners (ECs) of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in this regard.

“... approach this Hon'ble Commission and bring to your notice that the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his capacity as the star campaigner of BJP, has violated the Election Code of Conduct (do's and don'ts) by announcing new projects, programmes, laying of foundation stones, etc., which have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of the party in power as per ECI circular dated 07.01.2007. Himanta Biswa Sarma, on 8th November 2024, in an election rally held in Behali, Biswanath Chariali of Assam, was found to make an election speech in violation of the code of conduct of the ECI. He announced a package of Rs. 100 crore for road pavement in Behali, erection of the statue of (former) Assam Congress president and freedom fighter late Chabilal Upadhyaya in Guwahati. He distributed Orunodoi scheme (direct cash benefit transfer) to 15,000 people in Behali four days prior to the date of bye-election. He promised construction of a government hospital in Tinisuti area, construction of a school in Batiyamari, and construction of a football academy in Moinabari. Further, in violation of election norms which are required to be followed by the party whose government in power (sic.), Sarma, in violation of code declared rebate and subsidy upon fertilizers, giving land patta to people living within forest area, and gave new ration cards to the constituents of Behali,” Saikia stated in the memorandum.

The Congress leader added, “He (Sarma) declared construction of multiple bridges, hostels, houses under Awas Yojana to the voters of Behali on the eve of bye-elections. Further, he enticed the voters to illicitly and unethically vote for the BJP candidate by offering to give jobs to 1,500 youth from Behali within six months if they elect the BJP candidate from Behali. Such an act of declaring new Assam government projects in the scheduled election constituency, new beneficiaries of schemes (sic.) to entice voters is a blatant and audacious abuse of State machinery by the Government of Assam, which categorically falls under the offence of 'undue influence' as provided in the Code of Conduct, Representation of People Act, 1951 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860. In this regard, I pray your authority to kindly look into the matter and take immediate punitive action against Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP in order to ensure free-and-fair elections in Assam.”

-By Staff Reporter