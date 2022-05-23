Cong slams Assam Government over Doloo TE move, says govt 'dishonouring opposition'

Silchar May 23: A delegation of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) led by Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, working president and North Karimganj MLA Kamalakshya Dey Purkyastha and other MLAs on Sunday alleged that the BJP led State Government is dishonouring the Opposition and marring the spirit of democracy in the country.

"Along with a team of MLAs, we wanted to find out the truth behind what had surfaced at the Doloo Tea Estate regarding the proposed Greenfield airport across 2500 bigha of land at the garden, but the Cachar Police had stopped us on the way informing us that Section 144 CrPC has been clamped. Even the local MLA Misbahul Islam Laskar was restricted from going to the garden to understand the ground realities which is very unfortunate," said Saikia.

Saikia further added that in democracy, the opposition must be honoured as it should be given the space to see the Government works. "Unfortunately, the Opposition has been dishonoured. We sense some suspicious drive behind the move for the Greenfield airport at Doloo TE as there were some other vacant lands available around for the purpose and we feel that there is a business nexus with vested interest behind as there has been no such announcement given for the Greenfield airport even by the Ministry of Civil Aviation," Saikia told reporters.

The Congress leaders staged a demonstration at a place in Udharbond against the restriction by the authorities in not letting the delegation reach the garden.