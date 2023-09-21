Cong files FIR against Himanta Biswa Sarma over ‘hate’ speech

Guwahati, Sept 21: Leader of Opposition in Assam Debabrata Saikia has filed an FIR against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa sarma for his alleged hate speech made during a Jan Ashirwad rally in Madhya Pradesh earlier this week.

The FIR was filed on the complaint of senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia at the Nazira Police Station in Sivasagar.

Saikia in FIR stated, “I am constrained to lodge this F.I.R. on account of hateful statement given by Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam on 19.09.2023 during the Jan Ashirwad rally in Vidhisha district, Madhya Pradesh.”

“In a country governed by the rule of law, Sri Sarma has taken electoral rhetoric to its ugliest form. While taunting Sri Kamal Nath, a prominent member of the Indian National Congress about his Hindu identity, Sri Sarma has directly suggested that 10, Janpath should be burnt,” Saikia mentioned.

Debabrata Saikia further mentioned in the complaint, "Sri Sarma has given a clear instigation towards violence and arson. Be it stated here that 10, Janpath is the residence of Smti Sonia Gandhi, a Member of Parliament and the former President of the Indian National Congress. Smti Gandhi also happens to be the widow of the former prime minister of India. By suggesting that the residence of a 77 year old lady be burnt down, Sri Sarma is not just attacking a prominent face of the Opposition, but he is giving a clarion call towards arson. Such wanton statements coming from a Constitutional authority has the potential of causing misguided persons to resort to violence and potentially cause harm to the residents of 10, Janpath."

"This is a dear Instigation towards rioting and abetment of arson on the part of Sri Himanta Biswa Sarma and he is liable to be booked under Sections 153 and Sections 115/436 of the Indian Penal Code," he added.





Shame on CM @himantabiswa for resorting to hate speech & inciting violence. Today, filed an FIR against him for targeting @OfficeOfKNath Ji based on his identity & suggesting harm to 10 Janpath. Divisive rhetoric from a leader sworn to uphold our Constitution is disheartening. pic.twitter.com/xf3FRVXXR2 — Debabrata Saikia (@DsaikiaOfficial) September 20, 2023



