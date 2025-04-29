'Confront Biplab, not me': CM Sarma defends controversial 'dignity-for-job' remark

Guwahati, April 29: Amidst controversy over his alleged remark that women had to “compromise their dignity” to secure government jobs during Congress rule, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday clarified his stand, saying he was only quoting from the Biplab Sarma Committee report.

Speaking to reporters after a public meeting ahead of the Panchayat polls in Darrang, Sarma said, “It’s not me who’s making the allegation. What I said is already mentioned in the Biplab Sarma Committee report. I simply referred to it during my campaign speech. If Congress finds it offensive, they should take it up with Biplab Sarma, not me.”

Taking a swipe at the primary Opposition, Sarma added, “Everyone knows how appointments were made in APS, ACS, and during Rakesh Pal’s time. Congress doesn’t need a press conference to remind people of that.”

His comments came hours after Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister and issued a 24-hour ultimatum demanding a public apology. Borah called Sarma’s statement “not only demeaning but outright false”.

“Thousands of women were appointed as teachers, ASHA workers, professors, nurses, and in other government roles during our 15 years in power. Was Himanta Biswa Sarma blindfolded like Dhritarashtra during that time, when he himself was a Cabinet Minister in the Congress government?” Borah questioned.

Accusing the CM of publicly humiliating working women and their families, Borah warned that the Congress would seek legal recourse if Sarma failed to apologise.

“We will direct the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress to approach the High Court,” he said.

The row stems from a remark made by Sarma during a recent election rally, where he suggested that women who got government jobs under the Congress regime had done so by compromising their dignity — a comment that has sparked widespread outrage from the Opposition Congress.