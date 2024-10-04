Conduct surprise visits to Matia transit camp: SC to Assam State Legal Services Authority

Guwahati, Oct 4: The Supreme Court directed the Assam State Legal Services Authority to make surprise visits to the state largest transit camp for foreigner, M in Goalpara's Matia transit camp to check the basic facilities including hygiene and food quality.

In order ensure its cleanliness, a bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih instructed the secretary of the State Legal Services Authority to designate suitable personnel to visit the camp without giving advance warning to the authorities.

The State Legal Services Authority was instructed by the Supreme Court to provide a report following an inspection no later than one month from now.

A hearing on this matter has been scheduled for November 4.



Earlier on July 26, the Supreme Court noted the "sorry state of affairs" at a detention facility for undocumented immigrants in Assam, pointing out that it lacked a sufficient water supply, sufficient bathrooms, and decent cleanliness.

The bench noted that the report does not address the provision of food and medical assistance when considering a plea about the deportation of those who have been proclaimed foreign nationals and the amenities offered at the detention facilities in Assam.

It had instructed the secretary of the Assam State Legal Services Authority to arrange for another inspection in order to determine the amount and calibre of food provided at the institution, if the kitchen is kept clean, and whether there are recreational and medical facilities available.

The top court noted that the Centre had to take immediate steps for deporting 17 declared foreigners who are currently being held at the Matia detention centre during its May 16 hearing. It had stated that deporting the four people who had spent more than two years in the detention facility should take precedence.

Additionally, the plea has asked that the Assam government not hold any person who has been deemed a foreigner by a foreigners tribunal until it is able to provide documentation of a potential deportation in the near future.