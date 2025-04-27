‘Conduct special HSLC classes to qualify for grants’: CM tells Bihu, puja committees

Guwahati, Apr 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged Bihu and Puja committees across the state to help strengthen the education system by conducting special evening classes for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) students.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebration of Chandraprava Bora High School in Azara on Sunday, Sarma proposed that these committees hold classes for students after school, particularly targeting those from government schools.

“After school, these committees can rope in volunteers to hold special classes for HSLC aspirants in the evening; say from 6 pm to 9 pm. This would greatly benefit the students of government schools,” he said,

To incentivize the committees' participation, the Chief Minister announced that, in the coming time, they would be eligible for government grants only if they commit to running these classes for three months annually.

“Slowly, I will set a condition that committees must conduct these classes for three months to qualify for government grants before Bohag Bihu or Puja. Without this commitment, they will not receive any funding,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also revealed that a new scheme to support the initiative would be launched within the next few days.

“Creating an academic environment is vital for cultural progress. They only have to organise these classes and the government will take care of the rest, including salaries to the volunteer teachers,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the recent dip in HSLC pass percentage, Sarma linked the decline to the state's shift towards a concept-based education model.

“The drop in pass percentages is a result of our move towards concept-based learning. Our old system focused too much on rote memorisation, leaving students unprepared for competitive exams like APSC and UPSC. We are working to correct that," Sarma said.

Sarma also outlined plans for a comprehensive overhaul of Assam’s school infrastructure, with the government set to revamp 4,000 high and higher secondary schools.

"Each school will receive Rs 8 crore for improvements, with an initial focus on 500 schools. The total cost of this project will be Rs 32,000 crore,” the Chief Minister revealed.

Looking ahead, Sarma pledged that 200 new schools would be revamped each year, with the goal of transforming the state’s educational framework by 2035.