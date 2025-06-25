Concert economy beckons: Assam joins hands with BookMyShow for global gigs

Guwahati, June 25: The Assam government has joined hands with Bigtree Entertainment, which operates online ticketing platform BookMyShow, to organise various national and international musical concerts in the state.

At an official function on Tuesday, an agreement was signed between the private company and Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Assam is set to be the next big concert and events destination and the one-stop destination for all tickets will be @bookmyshow! An MoU was signed between ATDC and Book My Show today in Guwahati. This arrangement will now make ticketing user friendly," Sarma said in a post on social media.

Sarma said that this is going to be the “new beginning” in Assam's cultural journey, reimagining the state as a vibrant hub for global entertainment.

The Chief Minister said that the collaboration will open doors to Assam's concert economy, creating new opportunities for youth and tourism.

"Beyond natural and heritage tourism, Assam's music and concert economy will unlock a new avenue for tourism and youth engagement," he added.

Sarma further said that Assam is now ready to host international concerts with vibrant hospitality and emerging venue infrastructure in Guwahati.

"Cities like Dibrugarh and several other locations across the state also hold immense potential to take the concert economy beyond the capital," he added.

