Complexity of clauses delayed implementation of Biplab Sarma panel recommendations: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sept 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the government has spent four years deliberating on the implementation of the 2019 Biplab Sarma Committee recommendations on the Assam Accord due to the complexity of certain clauses.

Addressing the press at Janata Bhawan, Sarma explained that the government initially focused on the more challenging recommendations among the 57 that it plans to implement.

“We had not progressed with these recommendations because we were considering how to address the tougher ones. However, we decided to move forward with those that are easier to implement,” he said.

Sarma highlighted that some recommendations, such as reserving 80% of seats for Assamese people in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha, and Panchayat elections, cannot be executed by the state government due to the diverse population in Barak Valley and Sixth Schedule areas.

The Chief Minister clarified that out of the 67 recommendations made by the Biplab Sarma Committee, Assam will implement 52.

Fifteen recommendations fall under the purview of the central government, and about 5 or 6 require joint implementation by both the state and central authorities.

“We are taking these recommendations very seriously and are even prepared to discuss the 15 recommendations that are with the Centre. We will also strive to assist in their implementation,” he said.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the diversity of Assam presents certain roadblocks in implementing these recommendations.

Despite these challenges, he reiterated the state government’s commitment to implementing the 52 recommendations by April 15 next year.

The Biplab Sarma committee’s recommendations also address language policies. “One recommendation involves the implementation of four languages,” Sarma explained.

“We aim to apply this in non-Sixth Schedule and non-Barak Valley areas.”

In regions where there is no consensus on the fourth language, only Assamese, Hindi, and English will be used until a resolution is reached.