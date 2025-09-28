Complete tiger skin, deer hides seized in Guwahati; self-styled godman held

Guwahati, Sep 28: Acting on a tip-off, a special joint operation by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Forest Department and the Police seized a complete tiger skin (with head, teeth, jaws and nails intact) besides eight deer skins from the residence of Ananda Ram Deka (46) of Joytipath, Bhetapara under Hatigaon Police Station today.

The seized items and the arrested person were handed over to the Forest department for further action.

A source said that the arrested person who seemed to be a self-styled god-man feigned illness immediately following the raid and was taken to the GMCH for a health check-up. He is expected to be produced before the court tomorrow.

“We have rarely come across a tiger skin in its whole, with its head, teeth, jaws and nails intact and connected to the skin. Investigation is on and is likely to reveal much more,” he said.

Earlier at a press meet on January 6, SDGP Chief Harmeet Singh emphasised strict measures against poachers and wildlife smugglers.

Decoding wildlife smuggling networks in the Northeast, he had revealed poachers’ links to terrorist groups, with rhino horns smuggled via Myanmar to fund terror activities.

Over the past 20 months, the STF has arrested six poachers and seized significant wildlife contraband, including two rhino horns.

