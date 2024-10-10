Communal clash erupts amidst Durga Puja festivities in Karimganj, three held

Karimganj, Oct 10: Tensions flared in Karimganj on Wednesday night after an alleged attempt to desecrate a Durga idol sparked a communal clash during the Durga Puja festivities.

Three individuals – Sahabul Ahmed (24), Abdul Ahad (18), and Basir Ahmed, all residents of Manasangan – have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred in Manasangan village, where the Bagargool Sarbajanin Durga Puja committee was en route to the Puja pandal with the idol of Goddess Durga.

As devotees ushered in Maha Sasthi festivities, an individual reportedly threw cooked rice at the idol, triggering an altercation between two communities.

Following the clash, Karimganj District Commissioner (DC) Pradip Kumar Dwivedi and Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Pratim Das rushed to the scene, urging the public to maintain peace and tranquillity.

In response to the Puja committee’s demand, the district administration arranged for a new idol to be sent.

Meanwhile, Karimganj MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha also visited the area to assess the situation.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further unrest during the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations.