Commoners to inaugurate 103rd Durga Puja celebrations at Silchar

Silchar, Sep 27: Manoranjan Suklabaidya alias Potol performs his chores as the Dom at Silchar Smashan Ghat while Ajoy Das, a rickshaw puller from Udharbond has rendered phenomenal services to humanity by extending his helping hands to cremate at least 40 dead bodies in the devastating flood in Silchar earlier this year. Kamalu Basfore is a cleaner who toils hard so that people of Silchar witness the town clean.

These commoners doing exemplary work in the society will join the 103rd Durga Puja celebrations of Ambikapur Purbapara and Hospital Road Durga Puja committee. Tamal Kanti Banik, president of the Puja committee said that these men from our society will be inaugurating the puja pandal on the evening of Maha Panchami.

"These men amidst our society are rendering inspirational work and so we have decided to honour them by inviting them to inaugurate our puja pandal. We pray to Mother Goddess to bestow her blessings upon us and lessen our woes and fill our lives with peace, happiness and prosperity. We will also perform the ritual of Kumari Pujo at our pandal," Banik told media here on Saturday.

Santanu Swarup Roy, vice president of the puja committee informed that this year the height of the idol would be 11 ft and it is being shaped by Dr Nabendu Chakraborty. The ornaments laced in the idol would be of clay and this would be a special attraction for the revelers this year. Also, there will be Dhakis from Shantiniketan to enthrall everyone with rhythmic drumbeats. Besides, theme song for the puja celebrations and bhog prasad on puja days are added attraction, Roy added.

Asked on the measures taken to control crowd and traffic at the puja pandal since the pandal is located at an important junction of the town connecting Premtola and Hospital Road, the organizers assured that there will be volunteers engaged for the task and CCTVs will be duly installed to keep vigil as well. The committee members have urged people to join and immerse in the puja celebrations. On the dawn of Mahalaya, popular music band Dolchhut along with others performed a musical event which pulled the revelers despite inclement weather.