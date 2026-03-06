Commission set up to probe Bodoland University students' protest at BTC Secretariat

Kokrajhar, March 6: The Government of Assam has constituted a one-man Commission of Inquiry headed by former Gauhati High Court judge Justice H. N. Sarma to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident that took place at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat in Kokrajhar on November 29, 2025.

The Commission has been set up under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 to examine the events leading to the protest by student organisations of Bodoland University and the developments that unfolded during the agitation.

According to a public notice issued by the office of the Commission, the inquiry will focus on several aspects of the incident.

These include examining the circumstances that led to the protest by Bodoland University student organisations and establishing the sequence of events that followed, including the march towards the BTC Secretariat. The Commission will also investigate allegations of breach of barricades, forcible entry into the premises, and acts of vandalism during the protest.

Another key aspect of the inquiry will be to assess the adequacy of the response from the District Administration, police authorities and officials of the BTC Secretariat during the incident. The Commission will further determine whether there were any lapses or failures on the part of authorities in anticipating, preventing or managing the situation.

Additionally, it will evaluate the extent of damage caused to public property and the disruption of official functioning resulting from the protest.

As part of the inquiry process, the Commission has invited written statements or representations from the Government of Assam, the Bodoland Territorial Council, Bodoland University, aggrieved individuals, organisations and members of the general public who are acquainted with the issues relating to the subject matter of the investigation.

The notice states that such statements may be submitted either individually or collectively by groups. Every submission must include the full name, postal address and contact number of the person filing it.

Those submitting representations are also required to provide supporting documents, if any, and a list of witnesses along with their addresses and contact details.

The Commission has further specified that written submissions must be accompanied by an affidavit supporting the statement of facts presented.

All written statements or representations are to be submitted in triplicate either personally during office hours or through authorised representatives to the office of the Commission. They may also be sent via registered or speed post so as to reach the Commission on or before March 26, 2026.

Submissions may also be routed through the office of the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, through Assistant Commissioner Subham Sinha, who will forward them to the Commission.

The Commission has indicated that it will subsequently fix and notify the place, date and time for hearings and recording of evidence, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 8 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

The inquiry is expected to shed light on the events that led to the protest and assess the accountability of various authorities involved in handling the situation at the BTC Secretariat.