Commerce students of Sadiya College protest demanding provincialisation

Sadiya, Dec 19: Students of the Commerce Department of Sadiya College on Friday staged a protest on the main road in Sadiya, demanding immediate provincialisation of the department and alleging years of neglect by the authorities that has affected both teachers and students.

The agitating students said that although the Commerce stream was introduced in 2007, it has still not been brought under provincialisation, unlike the Arts and Science streams of the same college, which are already in the process.

They claimed that the prolonged delay has severely impacted the academic atmosphere and jeopardised the future of hundreds of students pursuing commerce education in the region.

Sadiya College, the only institution of higher education in the area, has allegedly been collecting rising annual fees from Commerce students, ranging between Rs 3,000- 5,000, placing a heavy financial burden on them.

Several students, the protesters said, have been forced to discontinue their studies midway due to their inability to pay the increasing fees.

Despite collecting substantial revenue from nearly 300 Commerce students every year, the department reportedly lacks even minimum academic infrastructure.

The students alleged that teachers are not paid adequate salaries, classrooms are insufficient, and classes frequently overlap, forcing students to attend lectures from corridors and verandahs.

During the protest, students also raised serious questions over fund management, pointing out that the department continues to function with only a handful of teachers without ensuring proper remuneration.

They warned that continued neglect and financial insecurity of teachers could eventually lead to the closure of the Commerce Department, endangering the academic future of hundreds of students in the border region.

“We have come together because the Commerce stream started in 2007, but even after so many years it has not been provincialised. As a result, Commerce students have to pay high fees, while Arts and Science students attend classes without such financial pressure,” a student protester said.

“Nearly Rs 15 lakh is collected from Commerce students every year, yet there are no proper classrooms, facilities or sufficient teachers. Even teachers are not paid properly. When we approached the principal, we were told that the college is acting as per instructions from higher authorities. We appeal to the Chief Minister to extend the same support to Commerce students that he has provided to students across Assam,” the student added.

The protesters demanded immediate provincialisation of the Commerce Department, timely and adequate payment of teachers’ salaries, and the creation of basic infrastructural facilities, including classrooms and teaching staff.

They urged the government and the college administration to intervene without further delay to protect the interests of both teachers and students.