Commemorative postage stamp to honour Pathorughat peasants' uprising

Mangaldai, Dec 19: In recognition to the enduring legacy of the historic peasants' uprising at Pathorughat in Darrang district on January 28 of 1894 where the imperial British police gunned down 140 rural peasants, the Department of Post under the Ministry of Communication, Government of India, has taken a praiseworthy step to confer national honour and recognition to this glorious episode of India's freedom struggle.

Following the release of a commemorative postal envelope in January last, they have come forward to honour the ultimate sacrifices of the 140 Krishak Swahids by issuing a commemorative postage stamp. This happened to be the outcome of the request and pursuance of Dilip Saikia, MP, Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to this correspondent today, parliamentarian Saikia said that Sachin Kishore, Deputy Director General (Philately), Department of Post, in a letter informed him that the Philatelic Advisory Committee approved the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Pathorughat Peasants' Uprising'. This gesture serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by these unsung heroes and their contributions to India's struggle for independence.

It may be mentioned here that parliamentarian Saikia vide a letter on August 30 last had requested the Ministry of Communication, Government of India to issue a commemorative postage stamp on this peasants' rebellion that took place at a sleepy village of Pathorughat 25 years before the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Saikia has been making relentless efforts for the promotion of this ignored historic chapter at the national level. He even met the President of India, Draupadi Murmu at the Rastrapati Bhavan on August 9 of 2023.