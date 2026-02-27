Commando battalions will prepare Assam for emerging security challenges: CM Sarma

Tinsukia, Feb 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the State government’s expansion of Assam Police commando battalions will significantly strengthen security and prepare the State to deal with emerging challenges, while inaugurating the 6th Commando Battalion headquarters at Ambikapur in Tinsukia district.

Inaugurating the battalion, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s long-term vision to modernise Assam’s security infrastructure.

“These battalions will prepare Assam for emerging security challenges. Considering the evolving security scenario, we decided to strengthen our forces and enhance preparedness,” Sarma said.

He stated that when he assumed office in 2021, the government resolved to establish multiple new commando battalion centres across the State.

“When I took office as Chief Minister in 2021, we decided to set up five new commando battalions. Earlier, Assam had only one commando battalion headquartered at Nandakata in Kamrup district,” he said.

Sarma added that the new battalions are being strategically set up in different districts to improve security and border protection.

“We decided to establish these battalions at Dholcherra in Hailakandi, Geleki in Sivasagar, Pabhoi in Biswanath and Doldoli in Karbi Anglong. Last year, on October 4, we started the 5th battalion at Pabhoi, and today we are inaugurating the 6th battalion here in Ambikapur,” he said.

Describing the project as a major achievement, the Chief Minister said the battalion campus has been developed with modern infrastructure.

“The battalion is spread across 331 bighas and will accommodate around 400 commandos. It includes modern barracks, 149 housing quarters, parade grounds, drill facilities, a 10-bed medical centre and a primary school. Namghars, ATMs and other essential facilities have also been developed within the campus,” he added.

He further informed that the commando battalion at Diphu is ready for inauguration, while construction of other battalions is progressing.

“The battalion at Sadiya will strengthen security in the border areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. These initiatives will ensure better preparedness and stability in the region,” Sarma said.