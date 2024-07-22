Collision of Ro-Pax Vessel with Cargo Ferries in Dhubri injures two

Dhubri, Jul 22: In a tragic incident, a Ro-Pax vessel, MV Bob Khathing, collided with several cargo ferries at Jogomaya Ghat in Dhubri, Assam, leading to two serious injuries and the capsizing of one ferry on Monday.

The tragic accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. while the vessel, operated by the Indian Water Transport Authority, was travelling from Fakirganj to Jogomaya Ghat. According to sailor Mohibul Sheikh, a mechanical issue caused the ship’s hydraulic brake to lock unexpectedly.



Sheikh reported that he quickly neutralised the gearbox, but the strong river current pushed the vessel backward, resulting in a collision with six to seven cargo boats and a passenger ferry.



The impact caused considerable damage to the lower parts of the cargo boats.



Two people were critically injured in the incident and have been taken to Dhubri Medical College Hospital for treatment.



Additionally, one ferry has capsized and remains to be recovered.

