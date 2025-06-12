College student tests positive for COVID-19 in Silchar; contact tracing underway

Silchar, June 12: Amid a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) reported a new positive case on Wednesday evening.

The patient, a college student, is currently undergoing treatment at SMCH. According to hospital authorities, he is asymptomatic and has no recent travel history.

Dr Bhaskar Gupta, Principal of SMCH, said the patient initially presented with fever and a sore throat.

“He is asymptomatic and recovering well. His swab sample will be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, or to the COVID-19 testing laboratory in Dibrugarh for further analysis,” Dr Gupta informed.

On the hospital’s preparedness to deal with a potential rise in cases, Dr Gupta stated, “We are certainly better equipped now to handle any exigencies. From just six ICU beds during the first wave of the pandemic, we now have 200 ICU beds, dedicated isolation units, and other supporting facilities in place.”

In response to the new case, the Cachar District Health Society has mobilised resources. Dr Shibananda Roy, Joint Director of Health Services, said that although the patient is asymptomatic, contact tracing will be conducted as per protocol, especially among individuals showing symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

“The District Civil Hospital is prepared to manage emergency situations with a 40-bed COVID-19 ward, isolation rooms, and other allied health facilities. However, there is currently no ICU-enabled COVID-19 ward at the hospital, and such cases are referred to SMCH,” Dr Roy said.

He added that the hospital has a six-bed ICU for general patients and efforts are underway to expand capacity. Additionally, construction of a 50-bed Critical Care Unit—recently inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma—is in progress.

The new case has sparked concern among residents, with many seen returning to precautionary habits such as wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers.