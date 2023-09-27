College student found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sept 27: In a distressing turn of events, a young college student, who had recently gone missing, was discovered lifeless under perplexing circumstances at his rented residence located in Guwahati's Bamunimaidan area.

The deceased has been identified as Raja Narzary, a fifth-semester student at Gossaigaon College.

Narzary hailed from Saraibil in Gossaigaon, situated within the Kokrajhar district, and had been residing in Guwahati for the past two months.

During this period, he had been employed at a 'gutkha' company nestled in the Bamunimaidan area of Guwahati city.

The somber discovery was made on Tuesday morning when Raja, who had gone missing on September 23, was found hanging inside the confines of bathroom in his rented house.

Raja's family has alleged that this tragedy was no accident but rather a premeditated murder, further deepening the mystery surrounding his untimely demise.

Police have been swiftly alerted to the incident, prompting the commencement of a thorough investigation into the matter.