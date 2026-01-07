Cold wave grips Assam; schools shut, timings revised across districts

Guwahati/Haflong, Jan 7: Amid prevailing cold wave conditions, district authorities in several parts of Assam have announced school closures and revised timings as precautionary measures to safeguard students’ health and safety.

In Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, revised school timings will be in effect from January 7 to January 13, 2026.

As per the order, primary schools will function from 10 am to 1.30 pm, upper primary schools from 10 am to 2 pm, and secondary and senior secondary schools from 10 am to 2.30 pm.

All heads of institutions have been directed to strictly comply with the order, with the administration warning that any deviation will be viewed seriously. The directive has been issued in the interest of public safety and student welfare.

In Dima Hasao district, the education department has ordered the temporary closure of all schools from January 8 to January 17. According to an order issued by the Office of the Additional Director of Education (Hills), Assam, the closure applies to all government, provincialised and private educational institutions from lower primary to secondary levels.

In Dhubri district, the Inspector of Schools has ordered the closure of all government and provincialised schools from January 7 to January 10, 2026. The order, however, clarified that institutions where examinations are currently underway will remain exempt from the closure.

Meanwhile, in Hojai district, the state government has opted for a revision of school timings instead of a complete shutdown. Acting on the recommendation of the District Commissioner, Hojai, the Office of the Inspector of Schools issued an order on January 6 announcing revised timings with effect from January 7.

Under the new schedule, primary and middle schools will operate from 10 am to 1 pm, while secondary and senior secondary schools will function from 10 am to 2 pm. The order further clarified that ongoing Class X and Higher Secondary examinations will continue as per the existing schedule.

The measures come as authorities across Assam respond to harsh winter conditions that have disrupted daily life and raised concerns over student well-being.



