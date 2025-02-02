Coffee cultivation gets a kickstart in Karbi Anglong, 31 aspirers to plant the future

Diphu, Feb 2: In a notable move towards enhancing coffee cultivation in Assam, a total of 31 enthusiastic individuals have shown interest in acquiring coffee seeds for the establishment of new coffee plantations in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong for the next financial year.

To ensure that these aspiring coffee growers are well-prepared to manage their future plantations effectively, the Regional Coffee Research Station in Diphu has scheduled two comprehensive training programmes focused on nursery management.

These programmes are designed to equip participants with vital knowledge and practical skills that will facilitate successful coffee cultivation.

The first training session took place on January 30, 2025, and got positive feedback from participants who benefitted from the expert guidance provided by esteemed trainers in the field.

The second session is scheduled for February 4 and is expected to provide further in-depth learning opportunities for another group of aspiring growers.

Both training sessions are conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, allowing for an interactive learning environment with a cap of 15 participants per batch.

This limited size ensures that each individual receives personalised attention and support throughout the training process.

These initiatives aim to significantly boost coffee production in the region by offering participants essential technical guidance and hands-on training, thereby fostering a new generation of skilled coffee growers in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

The overarching goal is to stimulate local agriculture and create sustainable livelihood opportunities through increased coffee cultivation.





By-

Correspondent