Coal workers protest layoffs over dumping yard delay in Ledo

Margherita, May 31: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the Bharatiya Coal Mazdoor Union staged protests on Saturday in Ledo’s Tekok area against contractors appointed by Coal India Limited (CIL), who issued a verbal directive to lay off workers from June 1.

The protesters raised slogans against ANE Mining, the contractor employed by Coal India, demanding that the decision to lay off workers be revoked.

Braving the incessant rains, they held red flags and called for intervention from both the government and Coal India Limited.

During the coal mining process, waste must be dumped in designated dumping yards, which fall under Coal India’s responsibility to provide.

However, CIL’s alleged failure to allocate dumping yards for coal waste and residues has forced ANE Mining to halt operations, leading to the layoff directive and sparking unrest among workers.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) leader Dhruva Upadhyaya urged the government to step in and provide the dumping grounds to prevent further layoffs.

“Though we may differ ideologically, when it comes to workers’ welfare, we stand united. Through our protest, we urge the Chief Minister to resolve the coal dumping issue and safeguard workers’ interests,” Upadhyaya said.

CITU leader Montus Tai condemned the verbal layoff order, calling it “unlawful”. He highlighted the need for immediate action to secure dumping grounds to sustain coal-dependent industries and protect workers’ livelihoods.

“We demand the establishment of dumping yards to ensure the survival of this industry. The North East Coal Field supplies coal across Assam. If this industry shuts down, numerous other sectors will suffer, affecting thousands of workers—something the government must avoid,” Tai told The Assam Tribune.