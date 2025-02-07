CM’s vigilance cell raids tourism dept over recruitment scam

Guwahati, Feb 7: The Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Cell has launched an investigation into an alleged recruitment scam in Assam’s Tourism Department dating back to 2010-11.

Acting on a complaint filed by a state government employee, a five to six-member team from the CM Vigilance Cell conducted a raid at the department’s B Agar office on Wednesday, seeking old recruitment files.

According to sources, the inquiry focuses on the illegal appointment of more than 10 employees during the tenure of the then Congress-led government. Former

Tourism Minister Rakibul Hussain has been accused of facilitating these unauthorised recruitments. The monitoring cell has intensified efforts to scrutinise documents and verify the authenticity of the appointments.

As part of the investigation, the vigilance team is currently reviewing the list of candidates who secured jobs through the allegedly fraudulent process. All individuals recruited under questionable circumstances will be summoned for questioning by the CM Vigilance Cell regarding their appointments.

The recruitment scam has already been under judicial scrutiny for a long time, with the Gauhati High Court confirming irregularities in the hiring process.

Following the court’s order, all affected candidates have been directed to submit their qualification documents for verification. These documents must be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Supervision Cell as part of the ongoing probe.

Officials have indicated that once sufficient evidence is gathered, a formal case will be filed against those responsible for the fraudulent appointments. The investigation continues, with further developments expected in the coming days.