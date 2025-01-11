CM's vigilance cell raids Sivasagar CEO's residence in corruption probe

Diphu, Jan. 11: Officers from the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell recently carried out a search operation at the Diphu residence of Aswini Kumar Doley, the chief executive officer of the Sivasagar Zila Parishad, in connection with allegations of corruption.

The Vigilance Cell personnel commenced their search at 12:30 pm and concluded it at 3 pm, during which time Doley, along with his spouse Mirmili Derapi and other family members, were absent from the premises. The officers reportedly retrieved three family photographs, three bank passbooks, and documents of land ownership during the raid. This operation marks the third instance of the Vigilance Cell examining Doley's properties.

Previously, searches were conducted at his official residence in Sivasagar and his house in Panjabari, Guwahati, as well as his family home in Gogamukh, Dhemaji, to ascertain any undisclosed assets.

Doley has previously held the position of block development officer of the Rongkhang development block in West Karbi Anglong, in addition to various administrative roles across several districts of Assam. Since 2009, he has served as an additional district commissioner of Sivasagar and has worked under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) as well.

It is noteworthy that Doley is the brother of Sumitra Patir, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Dhemaji constituency, while his second wife Sivani Pegu Doley is employed as a range officer in the forest department in Morigaon district.

