CM's vigilance cell raids CEO of Sivasagar Zila Parishad over alleged corruption

Sivasagar, Jan 6: The Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell on Saturday carried out a surprise raid at the official residence of the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Sivasagar Zila Parishad, Aswini Kumar Doley, in the Central Market area here, reportedly on charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, of amassing property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance Cell sleuths did not divulge any information after the nearly seven-hour raid, which caused a stir among conscious circles here. According to reports, the raid was conducted simultaneously at Doley's palatial residence in Guwahati's Panjabari and his ancestral home in Dhemaji's Gogamukh in search of clues about his undisclosed properties.

Doley is a popular Mising cultural worker and the brother of former Congress MLA from Dhemaji, Sumitra Patir. Aswini Kumar Doley's wife, Sivani Pegu Doley, is a forest ranger in Morigaon district. Doley was reportedly planning to quit government service to contest the next Assembly election from Dhemaji LAC as a Congress candidate.

Doley had served as an ADC in Sivasagar since 2009 and was transferred for a brief period. However, he returned to Sivasagar soon afterwards. He was then transferred to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) but allegedly did not move from Sivasagar. On December 26 last, he was again transferred and posted as a secretary in the BTC.

Meanwhile, Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, has termed the raid as politically motivated.

