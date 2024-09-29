CM's Atmanirbhar Scheme kicks off tomorrow: 25,000 young entrepreneurs to receive Rs 2 L

Guwahati, Sept 29: In a bid to empower Assam’s youth with business and entrepreneurship opportunities, the government is set to launch the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Scheme.



Under this initiative, beneficiaries will receive Rs 2 lakh to support their ventures, with the first phase kicking off tomorrow at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara at 10 am.

Announcing the scheme, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma explained that the government cannot provide jobs to every youth in the state, but aims to help them become self-reliant.

“This scheme is designed to equip our youth with the means to build their own businesses and achieve self-sufficiency,” said Sarma, during a live session on social media on Saturday night.

On Monday, 25,000 beneficiaries will each receive Rs 75,000 as part of the scheme. After a three-day training session, an additional Rs 25,000 will be disbursed by November.

The remaining Rs 1 lakh will be released once the government is satisfied that the initial funds were used effectively. Beneficiaries will repay half of the Rs 2 lakh in installments of Rs 5,000 after three years, with the total repayment completed over five years.

Chief Minister Sarma further announced that 75,000 additional youths would benefit from the scheme in its second phase. “Whether through government jobs or entrepreneurship, our government is committed to supporting the state's youth,” he added.

In a separate announcement during the live session, Chief Minister Sarma revealed that Assam would become the first state in India to introduce sub-districts, aimed at “bringing administration closer to the people”.

These sub-districts, to be carved out of 39 Assembly constituencies, will be officially declared on October 4 and 5.

"This new model will streamline access to essential services such as ration cards, NOCs, untied funds, and certificates like the next-of-kin document, without the need to visit district offices," explained the Chief Minister.

"It’s a game-changer for our state, making government services more accessible to every citizen,” he said, adding that during its next phase, all the other constituencies of the state will have sub-districts.