CM writes to Gadkari over Majuli-Jorhat bridge work

Guwahati, Sept 28: Work on the Majuli-Jorhat bridge has been suspended since September 5, prompting a concerned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to write to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking his intervention.

Congress leader and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi wrote to the Chief Minister on Thursday, seeking clarification from the State Government after the construction was halted due to a conflict between two contractors. A large quantity of construction materials was also moved to a different location, Gogoi said in his letter, citing media reports.

In his letter to Gadkari, the Chief Minister stated that the EPC contractor - UP State Bridge Corporation Limited - has left the site, thereby halting the work.

"This is extremely unfortunate, as further delays would jeopardize the timely completion of this vital infrastructure project, which is essential for the connectivity and economic development of Majuli and the entire region," he said.

The project, awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in August 2021 to the UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, holds immense significance for the region. The two-lane bridge is estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 650 crore and its expected completion date was December 2025.

“Given that the dry season has commenced, this period is crucial for ensuring steady progress, and any de- lay at this stage could result in substantial loss of working days and critical time, which may lead to significant cost and time overruns,” the Chief Minister pointed out, requesting corrective measures like re-tendering the project without further delay, if necessary.

-By Staff Reporter