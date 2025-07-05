'CM weakening 6th Schedule autonomy': Gaurav Gogoi slams BJP ahead of BTC polls

Guwahati, July 5: In a strong rebuke to the BJP government, Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of systematically weakening the constitutional autonomy granted to tribal communities in the state’s Sixth Schedule areas.

Addressing a press briefing in Karbi Anglong on Saturday, Gogoi claimed that the BJP-led state government is "undermining the very essence of the Sixth Schedule", which was designed to empower tribal communities through autonomous councils.

“The entire purpose of the Sixth Schedule is to ensure that tribal communities have real power and autonomy to develop their region and take charge of their future. This power should not rest in Delhi or Dispur, but in local places like Haflong, Diphu and other council headquarters,” Gogoi said.

According to Gogoi, the Congress party has always respected this principle of decentralised governance. He highlighted how, during the tenure of late Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, the Congress government regularly consulted local leaders and elders to strengthen grassroots decision-making.

“Tarun Gogoi believed in true power distribution. He used to listen to senior leaders like Biren Singh Engti from Karbi Anglong and representatives from Dima Hasao. He encouraged local leadership, gave them autonomy, and trusted their wisdom. That is why we established autonomous and development councils whenever communities needed them, Thengal Kachari, Rabha and more,” Gogoi added.

Gogoi, however, alleged that today’s reality is the opposite. He claimed that the councils in BTR, Dima Hasao, and other Sixth Schedule areas have become powerless under Cghief Minister Sarma’s leadership.

“Today, the power that should be with our councils is being controlled by Himanta Biswa Sarma like a remote control. Decisions for BTR, Dima Hasao or Karbi Anglong are no longer taken by the councils themselves but dictated from Dispur,” he alleged.

Gogoi further criticised the state government for allegedly allocating council land arbitrarily.

“How can Himanta so easily hand over land that rightfully belongs to the councils and the people? Local leaders are forced to kneel because they can’t stand up to this misuse of power. They can’t deliver for their own communities because they’ve been rendered helpless,” he claimed.

“This is not just about politics, this is about safeguarding the fundamental principle of self-governance that our Constitution promises our tribal brothers and sisters,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi’s remarks come ahead of crucial elections ahead in September in Bodoland Territorial Council.