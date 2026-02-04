CM vigilance cell re-arrests suspended Nupur Bora over alleged land fraud case

Guwahati, Feb 4: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell re-arrested suspended ACS officer Nupur Bora in connection with an alleged land fraud case on Tuesday.

According to officials, the action was initiated following an FIR lodged with the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in this connection.

As per the FIR, Bora, a 2019-batch ACS officer, is accused of facilitating land mutations, violating established norms.

“We have found 524 orders, which are full of anomalies. Bora had carried out the fraud while she was posted as a circle officer in Barpeta and Kamrup districts,” said the official.

“We have already written to the District Commissioners of both the districts to cancel the orders issued by Nupur Bora,” added the official.

As part of the investigation, vigilance officials conducted raids at multiple locations in the district and seized a number of land documents linked to various individuals.

A separate case related to disproportionate assets is also currently pending against the ACS officer.

In September last year, Bora was arrested while serving as the circle officer of Goroimari in Kamrup district in the disproportionate assets case.

During searches at her residence in Guwahati, vigilance officials had seized huge amounts of cash and jewellery.