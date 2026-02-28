CM vigilance cell files chargesheet against two PSOs of Zubeen Garg over assets

Guwahati, Feb 28: The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell has filed a chargesheet against the two PSOs of Zubeen Garg in a disproportionate assets case.

The chargesheet was filed on Friday at a special court.

The vigilance sleuths had registered cases against the two – Nandeswar Borah (43) and Paresh Baishya (56), – both of whom were arrested in October last.

Officials said investigations revealed that both had properties which were 38-40 per cent more than their known sources of income.

The two PSOs had not travelled to Singapore with the singer when the tragic incident had taken place in September.

The SIT had charged them under Section 316 of the BNS.

Section 316 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 defines and punishes Criminal Breach of Trust, replacing IPC Sections 405-409. It applies to anyone dishonestly misappropriating property that they were entrusted with.

Earlier on Thursday, the Assam Cabinet had approved the setting up of a fast track court to hear the death case linked to the tragic incident involving singer Zubeen Garg in September last year.

The fast track court was approved to expedite legal proceedings in the matter and has been designated to hear cases arising out of that incident.