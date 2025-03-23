CM urges MLAs Kurmi, Gogoi to apologise publicly for Assembly disruptions

Dibrugarh, March 22: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday urged Moriani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi to apologise to the people of Assam for disrupting the ongoing Budget session on Friday.

“Yes, we are disturbed by the actions of Rupjyoti Kurmi; however, the interruptions caused by Akhil Gogoi at a time when a representative of the tea garden community was speaking, was not right either. I believe Gogoi will also have to seek forgiveness from the people of Assam,” said Sarma, after inspecting the Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited in Dibrugarh, on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that while the actions of Kurmi were not acceptable, Gogoi should not have interrupted the representative of the tea garden community.

“The actions of the Moriani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi do not align with the ideals that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands for. Yesterday, when Kurmi was addressing the House, Gogoi was asking about the condition of roads of a certain area. For such queries, Gogoi could have asked the PWD Minister. What has Kurmi got to address on the matter?” he asked.

He further said that such incessant interruptions were not seen in the Assembly before. “I have completed 25 years in the Assembly, so, I try to take such interruptions lightly; although I too do not like to be interrupted. Additionally, this has never been a situation at the Assembly when one legislator while addressing the House is repeatedly interrupted,” Sarma said.

The controversy arose from a heated debate in the Assembly on Friday when an irate Kurmi, reportedly frustrated by repeated interruptions from Raijor Dal legislator Gogoi, stormed towards him and allegedly threatened to break his microphone.

Meanwhile, the state BJP, on Saturday, directed Kurmi to apologise to the people of the state for his remarks and conduct in the Assembly on Friday.

A letter issued by BJP state president Dilip Saikia also instructed Kurmi to refrain from repeating such behaviour in the House.

“This letter seeks to draw your attention to your remarks and demeanour during your speech at the Assam Legislative Assembly, when you left your seat and confronted a fellow MLA. Your conduct was starkly at odds with the ideals upheld by the BJP. While you have sought forgiveness from the House, you must also apologise to the people of Assam and ensure that such behaviour is not repeated,” stated a loose translation of Saikia’s letter to Kurmi.

Following the incident, Gogoi, who represents Sivasagar, called March 21 a “black day” in the history of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

“We witnessed today just how fascist the BJP is. Deputy Chair Numal Momin let Rupjyoti Kurmi off with a lenient warning,” Gogoi told reporters, after the House was adjourned for 10 minutes in response to the altercation.

Friday’s session saw unprecedented chaos, with walkouts and heated exchanges as Kurmi clashed with the Opposition over the interruptions. Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia questioned the Chair about Kurmi’s choice of language, after which Kurmi approached the Opposition benches, allegedly threatening to “break” the LoP’s microphone.

According to the Opposition, Kurmi also used derogatory terms such as "monkey" for the LoP and directed physical attacks at Baghbar MLA Sherman Ali. Amid the turmoil, Deputy Chair Numal Momin adjourned the House for 10 minutes.