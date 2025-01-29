CM urges citizens to buy, gift books as Asam Sahitya Sabha session readies in Pathsala

Bajali, Jan. 29: In alignment with the government's initiative to commemorate 2025 as the "Year of Books", Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called on the people of Pathsala to buy and gift books, particularly during the upcoming 77th biennial session of the Asam Sahitya Sabha.

Chief Minister Sarma made these remarks while visiting the Bhattadeva Kshetra in Pathsala town on Tuesday to review the preparations for the prestigious literary event.

Sarma expressed his belief that the session would attract a large crowd, and stressed the importance of books in fostering a culture of learning and sharing.

"Every person should buy books in Pathsala for the Asam Sahitya Sabha. Journalists, politicians, teachers, and students should buy books and give books as gifts to each other," the Chief Minister said.

The Asam Sahitya Sabha, the largest literary organisation in Assam, is set to begin its 77th biennial session on January 31.

This year, the event will include a book fair and a science fair, replacing the traditional trade fair. The science fair will establish connections between literature and science, in collaboration with Bajali Hat.

Cultural programmes will also take centre stage during the session, highlighting the rich traditions of Assam and the Northeast. Local and invited artists will showcase their talents, adding a cultural flavour to the event.

One of the major attractions will be a grand japi, a traditional Assamese hat made from 1,500 tokou leaves brought from Arunachal Pradesh.

The japi will stand as a symbol of Assamese culture, welcoming literature lovers from across Assam and beyond.

Students from various institutions in the district will also participate in the event, adding a youthful energy to the literary gathering.

Earlier, in December 2024, Chief Minister Sarma had urged writers to focus on uplifting themes in their works.

"I encourage writers to write about subjects that bring hope to the young generation of readers," he said. He particularly stressed authors to focus on the glorious past, societal events, and the promising future of India.

The 77th biennial session of the Asam Sahitya Sabha promises to be a significant event, with an exciting mix of literature and culture.