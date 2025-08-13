CM to inaugurate Kumar Bhaskar Barman Flyover tomorrow on Nalbari District Day

Nalbari, Aug 13: After years of anticipation, the people of Nalbari are set to see a major boost in infrastructure as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed Kumar Bhaskar Barman Flyover at Borkura on Thursday.

The event coincides with the Nalbari District Day celebrations, with the town abuzz in preparation.

The flyover, constructed at a cost of around Rs 70 crore, took nearly five years to complete. It is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, facilitating smoother connectivity from the National Highway to Nalbari town.

Alongside the inauguration, the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for another railway overbridge at Ghorapara Rail Crossing and launch a host of development initiatives worth Rs 576 crore (approx.) for the Nalbari constituency.

The Nalbari District Day programme will be held at the Government Gordon Higher Secondary School playground, with a large turnout expected.

State Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, reviewed the preparations for the event on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow will be a proud day for Nalbari. Projects worth Rs 576 crore will be launched, including the railway overbridge and the much-awaited flyover. This flyover will greatly improve access between the national highway and Nalbari town, giving residents better connectivity", Mallabaruah said.

The naming of the bridge after Kumar Bhaskar Barman, a revered historical figure and king of the region, has been welcomed by the All Assam Kalita Community.

“It is a matter of pride for the Kalita community that the bridge carries the name of our great king, Kumar Bhaskar Barman. We are delighted to see his legacy honoured in this way", member Dhan Kalita remarked.

Nalbari Mayor Jayashree Talukdar called the occasion a moment of relief and celebration.

“After a long wait and unavoidable delays, the bridge is finally ready. This is a day of good news for the people of Nalbari", she stated.

Former District Council President Nitul Deka highlighted the practical benefits of the project, especially for commuters from neighbouring districts.

“For years, people from Barpeta, Bongaigaon, and Dhubri have faced difficulties entering Nalbari town. This flyover solve many of those problems. Along with other projects being inaugurated tomorrow, Nalbari is getting a complete makeover," he said.