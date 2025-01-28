CM slams Kharge over Kumbh dip remarks; calls it ‘anti-Sanatan mentality’

Guwahati, Jan 28: A political row has ensued following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s comments on the Maha Kumbh, targeting BJP leaders who took holy dips at the grand spiritual event in Prayagraj.

Kharge’s remarks have drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who have accused him of launching an “attack on Sanatan Dharma” and called for an explanation from the Congress.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, too weighed in on the controversy, accusing Kharge of harbouring an “anti-Sanatan mentality”.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sarma wrote, “Honorable Kharge’s language is proof of his anti-Sanatan mentality. I also know that though the words are of Kharge ji, the thinking is of Rahul Gandhi. Perhaps he has forgotten that in 2001, Sonia Gandhi also took a dip in the Kumbh…”

The row ignited when Kharge, speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, criticised BJP leaders for turning the sacred act of taking a holy dip into a “competition”, while he argued that crucial issues such as child mortality, poverty, and education were being sidelined.

Kharge’s comments, directed at BJP leaders participating in the Kumbh, have not only raised political temperatures but also prompted calls for introspection within the Congress ranks from BJP leaders.

Sarma has labelled Kharge's remarks as reflective of the Congress party’s official stance. He urged Hindu leaders within Congress to reflect on their beliefs and take a firm stand on the issue.

“Do not compromise your faith, your dharma, or the rich cultural heritage of this nation for mere power and position. No leader, no ideology, and no party should be placed above your religion and beliefs,” Sarma wrote in a follow-up social media post.

Kharge’s comments coincided with a day when prominent BJP figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, participated in the Kumbh, taking a holy dip in the Ganga.