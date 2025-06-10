CM Sarma warns against communal ‘weaponisation’ of beef; calls for public action

Guwahati, June 10: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, voiced grave concerns over what he described as the "weaponisation" of beef in the state.

Referring to recent incidents where cow meat was reportedly dumped at several locations across Assam, the Chief Minister termed them as deliberate attempts to disrupt the state’s traditionally harmonious social fabric.

"People are free to consume what they wish during festivals like Eid. But dumping leftover cow meat in front of educational institutions and religious establishments cannot be condoned. These are deliberate attempts to provoke communal tension. Some individuals are weaponising cow meat to incite communal unrest," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister expressed deep concern that these incidents are seemingly going unopposed, suggesting that a lack of public condemnation could set a dangerous precedent.

"Cotton University is not just another institution; it's a symbol of Assam’s intellectual heritage. What message are we sending when acts like these occur, and there is silence all around? Not even a protest inside the campus? Tomorrow, someone may suggest cow meat should be allowed in hostels, just like chicken. Where are we headed?" he questioned.

Sarma lamented what he termed a “growing trend of apathy among the public toward communal provocations”. He highlighted, "Somewhere, we are going off-guard. Our traditional Assamese carefulness is diminishing. We are surrounded by enemies, and we cannot afford to ignore such signs.”

Sarma also reflected on the historical harmony between Assamese Muslims and their Hindu neighbours.

"Earlier, when Muslim families lived among Hindus, they were always cautious to maintain harmony. I’ve always respected that and appealed to our Assamese Muslim brothers and sisters to vote for me. These families would never consume cow meat in a Hindu neighbourhood. Instead, they would visit a friend’s house and share a meal respectfully. That’s our culture," he explained.

Addressing the limitations of law enforcement in such sensitive cases, Sarma remarked, "Suppose police take action or an encounter happens, people will immediately demand proof, question the legality. So, what should the police do? Public awareness and condemnation are far more effective in these situations."

Sarma's strong remarks come at a time when Assam, known for its delicate communal fabric, has witnessed isolated incidents raising concerns over religious provocations.