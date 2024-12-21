CM Sarma vows stringent action against infiltrators & anarchy in Assam

Guwahati, Dec. 21: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared that his government would adopt a bold approach in tackling troublemakers from Bangladesh and others attempting to “incite anarchy” in the state.

Speaking to the press following an event in Samaguri on Friday, the Chief Minister asserted his government's commitment to maintaining law and order.

“A number of infiltrators and jehadi groups from Bangladesh have been arrested in recent days. While there will always be a few troublemakers, this government will take decisive steps against them. This is a bold government; it will not allow anyone to create a situation of anarchy in the state,” said Sarma.

Addressing concerns over anti-national elements targeting India's “Chicken Neck” to cut the Northeast off from the rest of the country, Sarma said, "The police will take all necessary steps."

Sarma was referring to a recent revelation by the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF), which identified the Siliguri Corridor as one of the prime targets of the terrorists arrested recently.

The STF’s revelation came after their Assam counterpart, in collaboration with police forces from West Bengal and Kerala, arrested eight individuals linked to anti-national activities on Thursday.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to the people of Samaguri, stating that in the next one-and-a-half years, the government would work to realise the dreams and aspirations of the people in the constituency with focus on development.

He also assured that the “double-engine” government, both at the Centre and the State, is committed to delivering progress and development.

“There are no biases or differences in the distribution of benefits under the welfare policies initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whether minorities or non-minorities, every individual benefits from schemes like Orunodoi and Nijut Moina. We are committed to Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” he added.

Sarma further highlighted that his government does not believe in appeasement but in justice for all communities.

“Minority communities do not seek appeasement; they seek justice. Development and welfare policies must be inclusive of all people. The collective mindset of the people of Assam has shifted significantly, with many youth from minority communities joining the BJP, especially in constituencies like Samaguri," Sarma added.

When asked about the upcoming Panchayat elections, Sarma confirmed that they would be held on schedule.

“The Panchayat elections will proceed as planned. While a few Panchayats may face delays due to ongoing High Court cases, the rest will go ahead as scheduled," the Chief Minister concluded.