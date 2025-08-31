CM Sarma unveils statues of Netaji & Mangal Pandey in Silchar, announces Rs 700-Cr flyover

Silchar, August 31: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s two-day visit to Silchar emerged as a powerful blend of heritage, identity, and development, leaving a lasting impression on the people of Barak Valley.

His address combined reverence for India’s freedom struggle with promises of major infrastructural progress and reassurances to local communities.

Amidst a sea of thousands, Dr. Sarma unveiled a towering 24.5-feet bronze statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the Rangirkhari trijunction, an initiative spearheaded by the Netaji Murti Nabanirman o Sthapana Committee under the leadership of Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty.

Crafted by noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the statue was hailed by the Chief Minister as a tribute not only to Netaji’s enduring legacy but also to Silchar’s decades-long devotion.

“Forty years ago, the people of Silchar collected money to raise a statue of Netaji here. Today, this grander statue ensures that his immortal spirit continues to inspire, both at Kartavya Path in New Delhi and here in Silchar,” Dr. Sarma remarked, while thanking the local MLA and committee members for their dedicated efforts.

Shifting focus to development, the Chief Minister announced the much-anticipated Rs 700-crore flyover project connecting Capital Point to Rangirkhari, slated to begin construction by November–December. “I will return to lay the foundation stone. Within two years, this flyover will transform Silchar’s traffic system and emerge as a landmark of development in Barak Valley,” he declared, urging residents to extend cooperation in the land acquisition process.

Dr. Sarma also addressed sensitive issues concerning land and migration, asserting: “Those who have illegally occupied Assam’s land, who are outsiders and not Indians, cannot stay here. Assam’s land will be protected at all costs. Eviction will take place wherever required. But I assure the people of Barak Valley, their safety and development will not be compromised.”

In a significant reassurance to the Bengali Hindu community, the Chief Minister addressed concerns about delays in Aadhaar issuance. “Complaints were raised that Aadhaar cards of Bengali Hindus were being stalled. I assure you, no such harassment will happen again. No Bengali Hindu in Barak Valley will face trouble over Aadhaar,” he affirmed, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Later in the day, Dr. Sarma unveiled another historic landmark — a statue of Shaheed Mangal Pandey at the Silchar Bypass trijunction near NIT Silchar. Paying rich tributes to India’s first martyr of the 1857 revolt, he said: “Barak Valley has always shared a deep bond with India’s freedom struggle. From the sacrifices at Malegarh to the memories of Rontilla and the call of the historic Muluk Chalo Andolan, this land has stood tall. Installing the statue of Mangal Pandey is a reminder of that indomitable spirit.”

The unveiling ceremonies were attended by Cabinet Ministers Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul, Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya, Karimganj MP Kripanath Mallah, Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav, and several dignitaries.