CM Sarma unveils plan for mass Holi song event after Bihu, Jhumoir success

Guwahati, March 4: After organising record-breaking Bihu and Jhumoir performances in recent years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wedesday said he is now planning a mass Holi song presentation to set another cultural milestone in the state.

Speaking during his visit to the historic Barpeta Satra on the occasion of Holi, Sarma said he had initially considered organising the event this year but deferred the idea due to the election schedule.

“I had been planning this and thought of organising it this year, but because of the elections, I felt it would not be appropriate. In the coming year, we will work towards it,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he felt blessed to visit Barpeta Satra on the occasion of Holi.

“Every year during Holi, I think of coming to Barpeta Satra. Today, I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to offer prayers to Koila Baba and Doul Govinda. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Assam,” he added.

On the political front, Sarma also spoke about alliance talks with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). He said discussions were in the final stages and an announcement is expected within the next two to three days.

“Today, we have a meeting of the State Election Committee. We have already allied with the Rabha Joutha Sangram Samiti, and an alliance with the Bodoland People's Front is likely to be finalised today. The alliance with AGP will be concluded within two to three days,” he said.

Sarma confirmed that seat-sharing arrangements with AGP were certain, adding that decisions would be taken in a manner that protects the interests and respect of both AGP and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“We will decide on the seats in a way that ensures victory and maintains mutual respect. If possible, we may try to finalise everything by tonight,” he said.

The visit thus underscored both cultural aspirations and ongoing political developments, with the Chief Minister outlining plans for a future Holi event while indicating that alliance decisions would be finalised shortly.







