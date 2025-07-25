CM Sarma to inaugurate Rs 500 cr worth projects in Nalbari on August 14: Mallabaruah

Nalbari, July 25: Nalbari is gearing up for a major developmental push as Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to visit the district on August 14 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 500 crore. The announcement was made on Friday by PHED minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who was in Nalbari to review preparations for the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Minister Mallabaruah said, “On the occasion of Nalbari District Day, the Hon’ble Chief Minister will inaugurate several key projects and also lay the foundation stone for new ones that will greatly enhance the town’s infrastructure and quality of life.”

Among the highlights is a Rs 114 crore project aimed at providing 24x7 clean drinking water to residents of Nalbari town. “Once completed, people will be able to drink directly from the tap without any filtration,” the minister said.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate a suspended bridge at Barkura and lay the foundation for another at Nalbari, in addition to announcing a new railway bridge at Ghograpar and several other road and bridge development projects.

In a move toward sustainable urban development, plans are underway to create three urban forests in Nalbari.

“Pollution has been a growing concern in the area, and these green zones will serve as the lungs of our city,” Mallabaruah added.

The minister also addressed a recent controversy regarding the installation of a statue of Kumar Bhaskar Varman.

“There were differing suggestions from committees regarding the structure in town. While one proposed a clock tower, the other recommended the statue. We want the communities to come to a consensus, but it's important to note that the statue is not religious. It honors Kumar Bhaskar, the King of Kamrupa. Our younger generation should be aware of this important historical figure", he added.

Additionally, a new circuit house, a state-of-the-art convention centre, and a central clock tower in Nalbari town are among the many projects set to be inaugurated on August 14.

Minister Mallabaruah concluded, “All these projects mark a major leap forward for Nalbari. We are excited to host the Hon’ble Chief Minister and to bring this wave of development to the people of the district.”