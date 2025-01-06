CM Sarma sounds alarm on China’s dam project, calls it disastrous for NE

Guwahati, Jan 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has voiced grave concerns over China’s proposed construction of the world’s largest dam on the Brahmaputra River, warning of severe ecological and economic fallout for the Northeastern region.

“If the dam construction starts in China, the entire ecosystem that thrives on the Brahmaputra will reduce by 60%. This is disastrous for the entire Northeastern region," Sarma said, during a press interaction on the sidelines of an Advantage Assam 2.0 event in Mumbai, on Monday.

While the state government has yet to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the potential impact, preliminary reports indicate devastating consequences for the region.

"The initial report that we have states that it is very disastrous and devastating for the entire Northeastern region," Sarma reiterated.

The event also saw Sarma outlining Assam’s ambitious investment strategies and positioning the state as a rising industrial hub.

Among the key announcements was the establishment of Assam’s first semiconductor industry, aiming to diversify the state’s economy, which is traditionally reliant on its robust hydrocarbon sector. Assam currently supplies 85% of India’s crude oil.

In healthcare, Sarma revealed a partnership with Tata Trusts to enhance infrastructure, while discussions with the Mahindra Group are underway to explore additional industrial opportunities.

Sarma also highlighted Assam’s readiness for investments, highlighting a 5,000 MW solar power project that will utilise fallow land alongside tea gardens.

This initiative is part of the state’s broader vision to meet future energy needs entirely through green power.

The Chief Minister also announced a ₹25,000 crore investment plan, offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with a focus on electric vehicles, solar component manufacturing, and defence sectors.

“We work superfast to get clearance from the Centre on projects so that we can implement them faster," he remarked.

Sarma concluded by reiterating that the state’s development initiatives are aimed at economic progress while preserving its environmental and cultural heritage.

“These efforts are free from political motives, focused solely on the economic advancement of the state,” he assured.