CM slams Congress as ‘problematic party’ ahead of BTR polls, cites 'legacy' of neglect

Baksa, July 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress while addressing queries on the upcoming elections in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), on Saturday.

He accused the Gran Old Party of having no genuine concern for development, labelling it a “problematic political party” that people no longer trust.

“Where is Congress today? You have seen their condition in the Panchayat elections. Now, you will see the same in the BTAD polls,” the Chief Minister said, adding that people had lost faith in the party’s ability to deliver.

Sarma, on the third day of his five-day visit to the BTR, also took a swipe at Congress leaders for rarely visiting key areas like Kokrajhar.

“Yesterday, they said they have never even visited Kokrajhar. Why didn’t they? Is it that if the Chief Minister visits an area, then only development happens? Today, I came here, and now roads from Boroma to Masalpur are developed. Two new bridges have been built over the Pagladia tributary. Should we stop visiting too like them and abandon development altogether?” he asked, ridiculing the Congress approach.

He further contrasted his government’s developmental works with what he called the "Congress’s legacy of neglect".

“Look at Tamulpur today, it now has a medical college. Could you even imagine that during Congress’s rule? Did you see four or five good roads being constructed back then? Did you see two bridges being built over the Pagladia? Their politics is only about power; our politics is about people,” Sarma asserted.

He called on voters to recognise the difference between “those who just want to grab power” and those who are working to build infrastructure, education, and connectivity in the region.

“The elections in BTR should be fought with the vision of bringing real development to the region,” Sarma said, urging all political parties, including the UPPL, BPF, Congress, and others, to maintain peace during the polls.