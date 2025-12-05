CM Sarma says seat-sharing with AGP to be finalised by Jan 15

Guwahati, Dec 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is set to play a major role in the upcoming elections, with alliance talks between the BJP and AGP having reached an advanced stage.

The Chief Minister indicated that most seats under the alliance would likely go to AGP, reaffirming the long-standing partnership between the two parties.

Sarma, who held a meeting with senior AGP leader and minister Keshab Mahanta on Wednesday, said that formal negotiations with the regional party will begin shortly.

“Seat-sharing discussions have progressed much further than before. We are open to working together in several constituencies, and most of the seats will likely have AGP candidates,” he said.

He added that similar engagements will take place with other regional groups as well.

“I believe we must finish discussions with AGP, Rabha Hasong and Gana Shakti by January 15 before Magh Bihu. The alliance framework needs to be ready by then,” Sarma said.

Reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to nurturing young leadership, the Chief Minister said the party intends to field more youth and women in the coming polls.

“Every year, we work to include more youth and women in the BJP. Earlier, Taranga Gogoi was elected, this time, we want people even younger than Taranga to represent the party,” he said, underscoring the BJP’s aim to remain youth-centric.

Sarma also contrasted the BJP-led alliance’s “development-driven approach” with what he described as Congress’s internal confusion and lack of focus.

“The Congress recently held meetings where discussions revolved around trivial matters like how many hoardings the BJP has put up. Yesterday, they had a two-hour Zoom meeting about who leaked their internal information, but the meeting itself included the people responsible for the leak. So we already know what happened,” he said.

He further alleged that Congress leaders themselves lacked confidence in their party’s prospects.

“People in Congress don’t want their own party to win. They want the BJP to win because development is visible everywhere. Congress ruled for 15 years, did anyone ever mention Umrangsho? It is the BJP that is bringing development to regions like Umrangsho and Karbi Anglong,” Sarma said.

He claimed that peace and stability in these areas came only after the BJP assumed power.

“During Congress rule, there was unrest and only the military came here. Today development is happening,” he said.