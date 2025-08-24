CM Sarma says eviction drive planned in Margherita, land rights for indigenous people

Guwahati, Aug 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government is preparing to launch an eviction drive in Margherita to remove people who, according to him, have no roots or connections with the region. He asserted that land rights will instead be secured for long-settled indigenous groups in the constituency to prevent unrest and safeguard Upper Assam.

Addressing the media after handing out cheques to SHG women under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Sarma said discussions are underway with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) regarding the proposed eviction.

“We are planning eviction in Margherita. Those who came from outside and have no connection with this place will be evicted. The Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi, Ahom, and Gorkha people have been living here for generations. If we do not grant them land rights, there will be unrest. These communities are not our enemies; the trouble in Margherita did not arise because of them,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister added that protecting Upper and North Assam is now a priority after failing to safeguard parts of lower and middle Assam from demographic changes.

“We could not save lower and middle Assam. Now we are determined to protect Upper and North Assam from similar destruction. Those who are evicted will not find their names in the voter list. Their modus operandi has always been to penetrate into Upper Assam, but we will not allow it,” he stated.

Sarma also alleged that “external elements” were attempting to create unrest in the state.

“From yesterday, some individuals have been traveling across Assam to spread unrest. Harsh Mandar and Prashant Bhushan are moving through different districts, while another group is touring Lower Assam to meet minority leaders and stir discontent. Most of the accounts of these individuals are from Pakistan and Bangladesh. Their motive is also to derail the NRC process. We are vigilant and ready to take necessary steps to ensure security in Assam,” he warned.